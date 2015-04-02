* U.S. military supports Australia buying Japanese
By Matt Siegel
ADELAIDE, Australia, April 2 Washington's
strategic ambitions in Asia are looming large over Australia's
multi-billion dollar tender for new submarines, giving Japan a
possible edge over competitors from Germany and France, defence
and industry sources said.
Although the United States had little presence at a
conference last week in Adelaide convened to discuss the
project, the enthusiasm U.S. commanders have shown for Canberra
buying Japanese submarines was one of the hottest topics behind
the scenes.
Such a purchase would bind the U.S., Japanese and Australian
navies more tightly together in the face of China's rapid
military modernisation and growing assertiveness in Asian
waters.
It would also give Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose
more muscular security agenda is supported by Washington, his
first major weapons export deal after he lifted a ban on
overseas arms sales last year.
That would boost Japan's defence industry and potentially
pave the way for the sale of advanced Japanese weapons to
countries such as the Philippines and Vietnam that are at
loggerheads with Beijing over the disputed South China Sea,
sources at the conference said.
Australian defence officials have acknowledged that
compatibility with the U.S. navy will be an important factor in
choosing the winning bid.
"The level of Australian industry involvement will be a
fundamental consideration, as will interoperability with our
alliance partner, the United States," Defence Minister Kevin
Andrews told the conference.
A Defence Ministry spokesman, asked to comment further, said
capability, cost and schedule were also important.
Sources at the conference said choosing Japan would give
Australia a high-tech submarine and possible access to sensitive
technology to boost its own shipbuilding industry if the boats
were built in Australia.
It would also allow Canberra to cement its outsized role in
regional affairs by partnering with a country that has a
long-standing security alliance with the United States.
The qualitative difference between the various submarines on
offer was negligible, Rex Patrick, a former advisor to the
previous defence minister and a submarine expert, told Reuters.
"All these guys build a good submarine. It will be factors
other than capability which determines who wins," he said,
partly referring to Washington's geo-strategic goals in Asia.
COMPETITION GROWS
Competition is heating up for Australia's biggest defence
procurement, worth A$50 billion ($38 billion) over the
life-cycle of the submarines.
Japan had been the frontrunner to replace Australia's ageing
Collins-class submarines with an off-the-shelf version of its
4,000-tonne Soryu-class vessel after Prime Minister Tony Abbott
agreed to cooperate on military technology with Abe last June.
But during an internal challenge to his leadership in
February, Abbott promised something closer to an open tender to
be completed by the year-end in an attempt to shore up political
support.
That opened the door to Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine
Systems (TKMS) and France's state-controlled naval
contractor DCNS, which have both said they would build
submarines in Australia, where manufacturing jobs have been
disappearing. The makers of the Soryu-class boats are Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy Industries
.
U.S. officials insist they are not pressing Australia to buy
any particular submarine but say they see benefits from the
interoperability of the Japanese option.
During a visit to Australia in February, General Martin
Dempsey, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the
decision was one Australia would have to make on its own "for
any number of domestic and international reasons".
But Dempsey also cited "interoperability" among allies as a
key factor, although experts at the conference noted that
submarines built by Germany and France, both NATO members, can
communicate with U.S. vessels.
Still, Washington's view is that the Japanese submarine is
technically superior to any European-made vessel, and will allow
for the integration of more U.S. technology, a senior U.S.
military source told Reuters.
"If they want to do it right, it is a Japanese hull and
propulsion plant, with a U.S. combat system and ISR package," he
said, using an acronym for the various types of intelligence,
surveillance and reconnaissance sensors like sonar and
radar used on U.S. submarines.
SHARED VALUES
One notable Japanese participant at the conference, retired
Vice Admiral Yoji Koda, told Reuters that Japanese-Australian
cooperation on the submarine deal would ensure countries in the
Asia-Pacific with common values such as democracy also shared a
common defence capability.
"The key point is not exporting our equipment on an
industrial basis, but to be more strategic," added Koda, who
also said Tokyo should be flexible and build most of the vessels
in Australia, which would make the deal politically more
palatable for Abbott.
Until now, sources had said Japan was reluctant to engage in
a tender partly to avoid getting embroiled in a bidding war.
Japanese industry is also seen as wary of undertaking
significant construction in Australia because of concerns about
its sensitive submarine technology, including its stealthy
propulsion system and advanced welding techniques.
