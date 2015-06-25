(Repeats story published late Thursday; no changes to text)
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, June 25 Australian sugar growers on
Thursday rejected a marketing proposal from the country's
largest sugar processor Wilmar International Ltd,
saying it does not guarantee top prices, and called for laws
that give them a say in exports.
Wilmar, MSF Sugar, owned by Thai sugar giant Mitr Phol
, and the Australian unit of Chinese agribusiness
COFCO Corp plan to stop selling sugar through the
industry-owned marketing body from 2017.
Australian sugar is currently controlled by an independent
entity, Queensland Sugar Limited. The three processors want to
bypass the industry body and use their own exporting arm, which
they say will allow them to control their supply chains and
maximise revenues.
But the move is unpopular with sugar farmers in Australia,
the world's third largest exporter of raw sweetener.
Sugar cane must be processed within a day of being harvested
and with no alternative millers nearby, growers say they have no
choice but to sell to the three processors and have little
assurance on crop prices.
"An Australian sugar farmer should have free choice in his
economic destiny and the Wilmar proposal does not allow that,"
said Steve Guazzo, chairman of the industry body, CANEGROWERS.
Wilmar's proposal includes the creation of a committee of
farmers that would have access to information on all its
Australian sales, designed to reassure farmers over returns.
But canegrowers has rejected the proposal.
The industry believes it has the support of Australian
lawmakers, with a Senate committee set to propose a mandatory
code of conduct for the industry that would give canegrowers
control over the sale of two thirds of raw sugar produced by
foreign-owned sugar mills in Queensland.
If such a proposal if it became law would prevent the
processors creating their own Australian export body.
"Wrapping the sugar industry in government red tape is
simply unnecessary and would have a significant negative
financial impact on cane growers and sugar millers," said Shayne
Rutherford, executive general manager, strategy and business
development at Wilmar.
Australian canegrowers have called on the conservative
government to back them, but while it relies on the rural vote,
it is unclear whether it will enter the dispute.
Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has written to
Queensland's state government, where much of the country's sugar
is grown, to reject any moves to legislate how sugar is
marketed, according to local media.
"It is important that Australia continues to maintain a
credible reputation for being an effective and reliable partner
with an exceptional record of compliance within the terms of our
international trading agreements," Bishop wrote.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)