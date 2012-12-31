* Republic of Congo grants key mining permit
* Hanlong to close deal by March 2013 - report
* Operations at Nabeba to commence in 2014 - report
SYDNEY, Dec 31 Shares of Australia's Sundance
Resources Ltd surged more than 17 percent on Monday
after the Republic of Congo granted it a key mining permit and
following reports China's Hanlong Group plans to complete its
long-delayed $1.4 billion takeover by March.
The West Africa-focused iron ore explorer said the
government of Congo had approved the development and mining of
the Nabeba iron ore deposit, a pivotal part of Sundance's $4.7
billion Mbalam project on the border of Cameroon and the
Republic of Congo.
The Mbalam project, a new source of iron ore that could help
trim China's dependence on the big three iron ore producers,
Vale SA, Rio Tinto PLC and BHP Billiton Ltd
, was the main attraction for Hanlong at Sundance and
the government approval completes the conditions of its takeover
bid.
Sundance, meanwhile, needs a large partner like Hanlong to
fund the project.
Australian media quoted China's official Xinhua News Agency
as saying over the weekend that Hanlong plans to complete the
purchase at the agreed 45 cents per share by March 1 and begin
operations in 2014.
Hanlong is seeking a partnership with Chinese state-owned
companies and investing about $5 billion develop Mbalam and
build a 550-kilometre railway and a shipping port, the reports
added.
Hanlong launched its offer for Sundance more than a year ago
in October 2011, but earlier this year cut its offer price by
more than a fifth to 45 cents per share after Chinese regulators
raised concerns about the cost following a slide in iron ore
prices.
Sundance agreed to the revised price in August, but the
takeover has dragged on amid China Development Bank's reluctance
to sign off on a loan for the deal. The state bank eventually
agreed in October to provide a debt facility of up to $1.022
billion, subject to credit approval processes. Hanlong also
received a loan commitment from Bank of Deyang Co Ltd for the
remainder.
Sundance shares were up 15.6 percent at A$0.37 at 2327 GMT,
having risen as high as A$0.375.