SYDNEY Feb 5 Tabcorp Holdings Ltd,
Australia's largest betting company, said on Thursday it will
return A$230 million ($178 million) to shareholders after a
one-off tax benefit pushed up first half profit by 64 percent.
The company announced a special dividend of A$0.30 per
share, on top of an interim dividend of A$0.10, as it booked a
net profit of A$122.4 million for the six months to Dec. 31.
Excluding a one-off windfall of A$31.5 million for a
resolved tax dispute, underlying half-year profit rose 22
percent to A$90.9 million as a popular horse racing carnival and
the soccer World Cup lured more gamblers, just beating analyst
estimates of A$87 million.
The company meanwhile said that while it will pay the
special dividend out of retained earnings, it would launch a
renounceable rights offer to raise about A$236 million to keep
its balance sheet position.
($1 = 1.2905 Australian dollars)
