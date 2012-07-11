SYDNEY, July 11 Australia's corporate regulator
is considering changing takeover laws to prevent investors from
building significant stakes in a company without making a full
offer.
Under the current laws, investors who have reached the 20
percent maximum shareholding allowed before launching a takeover
offer can then increase their shareholding by 3 percent every
six months.
David Medcraft, the chairman of the Australian Securities
and Investments Commission, told ABC Radio on Wednesday the laws
allowed predator investors to use what he called "creep" tactics
to take over a company without paying a premium.
His comments follow controversial moves by billionaires Gina
Rinehart and James Packer to increase their shareholdings and
gain board representation in Fairfax Media Ltd and Echo
Entertainment Group Ltd respectively.
An aborted $1.65 billion takeover offer for David Jones
by little-known British-based company EB Private Equity
that played havoc with the Australian retailer's share price has
added to questions about current legislation.
"I think that the current creep provisions are an
anachronism, it's basically allowing takeover by stealth which I
think is inconsistent with takeover law," Medcraft said.
Medcraft said he was looking at Britain's "put up or shut
up" provision, which allows targeted companies to ask the UK
Takeover Panel to impose a deadline for a firm offer from a
predator. If the potential bidder fails to meet the deadline, it
must walk away for at least six months.
"The situation in the UK is that if you make an offer it has
to be clear and it has to be committed. It can't be ambiguous or
highly conditional," he said. "If it's not and you don't deliver
on it there will be consequences."
ASIC must receive a formal request from the federal
government to recommend changes to the laws, but its public
comments put the issue firmly on the agenda.