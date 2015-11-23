SYDNEY Nov 23 TasFoods on Monday obtained a
temporary injunction blocking the sale of the operator of
Australia's largest and oldest dairy farm to overseas investors
amid a political backlash against foreign ownership of
agricultural assets.
The injunction comes after the owner of the Tasmanian-based
Van Diemens Land Company, New Zealand-based New Plymouth
District Council, said on Friday it had agreed to sell the dairy
firm to an unnamed foreign entity that had given it a
"significantly superior" offer than TasFoods.
The terms of the deal were not revealed, but TasFoods,
formerly OnCard International Ltd, said it was lower
than the around A$280 million ($200.79 million) it had agreed to
buy Van Diemens for from New Plymouth.
"The directors consider it an extraordinary decision by the
councillors of New Plymouth District Council to have approved
the sale of the assets to a foreign investor for less
consideration," TasFoods said in a stock exchange filing.
New Plymouth District Council did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Under the injunction, the sale of Van Diemens is blocked
until a further hearing on November 25.
Lawmakers have recently raised concerns about the sale of
agricultural assets to foreigners, saying Australia risked
losing control over its food security.
This outcry has prompted the foreign investment regulator to
block the sale of the Australia's largest cattle ranch to
Chinese firms, saying an area the size of South Korea should
remain in Australian hands.
Lawmakers have also raised security concerns about last
month's deal by the government of the Northern Territory to
lease the Port of Darwin to Chinese-owned firm Landbridge.
On Friday, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said his
government wanted to standardise foreign investment laws.
($1 = 1.3945 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)