By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, June 26 An Australian court ordered
Victoria state to pay slot machine company Tatts Group Ltd
A$451 million ($424 million) in compensation, plus
interest, after ruling in favour of the firm's claim that it
lost earnings when the state moved to liberalise the slot
machine industry.
But the Victorian Supreme Court ruled against another slot
machine company, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd, which had made a
case for a claim of A$690 million in compensation on a slightly
different legal basis that the court said it couldn't accept.
Melbourne-based Tabcorp and Brisbane-based Tatts had both
sued the government of Australia's second most populous state
for lost earnings following a 2008 decision to let hotels and
clubs own and operate their own slot machines from 2012. That
removed the need for those companies' roughly 27,500 machines in
Victoria.
The mixed ruling will be bittersweet to critics of the slot
machine industry who claim up to 500,000 Australians, about 4
percent of the country's adults, are problem gamblers. More than
200,000 slot machines, or 21 percent of the world's total, are
in Australia.
For the 2012/13 financial year, which included only the
final month of Victoria slot machine takings under the previous
arrangements, Tabcorp reported a 62 percent fall in net profit
and Tatts booked a 22.5 percent decline in net profit. Both
cited the regulatory change.
Both companies' shares are below where they were before the
government announced the industry restructuring in 2008. On
Thursday before the court ruling, shares of Tatts closed up 4.35
percent at A$3.12 and shares of Tabcorp closed up 6.19 percent
at A$3.60 in a sharply higher overall market.
Spokespeople for Tabcorp and Tatts were not immediately
available for comment.
($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars)
(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in MELBOURNE; Editing by
Stephen Coates and Kenneth Maxwell)