(Adds explanation of finding, impact of changes)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, June 26 An Australian court ordered Victoria state to pay slot machine company Tatts Group Ltd A$451 million ($424 million) in compensation, plus interest, after ruling in favour of the firm's claim that it lost earnings when the state moved to liberalise the slot machine industry.

But the Victorian Supreme Court ruled against another slot machine company, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd, which had made a case for a claim of A$690 million in compensation on a slightly different legal basis that the court said it couldn't accept.

Melbourne-based Tabcorp and Brisbane-based Tatts had both sued the government of Australia's second most populous state for lost earnings following a 2008 decision to let hotels and clubs own and operate their own slot machines from 2012. That removed the need for those companies' roughly 27,500 machines in Victoria.

The mixed ruling will be bittersweet to critics of the slot machine industry who claim up to 500,000 Australians, about 4 percent of the country's adults, are problem gamblers. More than 200,000 slot machines, or 21 percent of the world's total, are in Australia.

For the 2012/13 financial year, which included only the final month of Victoria slot machine takings under the previous arrangements, Tabcorp reported a 62 percent fall in net profit and Tatts booked a 22.5 percent decline in net profit. Both cited the regulatory change.

Both companies' shares are below where they were before the government announced the industry restructuring in 2008. On Thursday before the court ruling, shares of Tatts closed up 4.35 percent at A$3.12 and shares of Tabcorp closed up 6.19 percent at A$3.60 in a sharply higher overall market.

Spokespeople for Tabcorp and Tatts were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars) (Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in MELBOURNE; Editing by Stephen Coates and Kenneth Maxwell)