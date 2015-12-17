SYDNEY Dec 17 The Australian Taxation Office on
Thursday published the names of nearly 600 companies which it
said paid no tax last financial year, in an apparent move to
force large multinationals to stop using legal loopholes to
avoid paying tax.
The ATO published the income and tax rates of the more than
1,500 companies which reported total earnings over A$100 million
($72.11 million) in the 2014 tax year. More than a third of the
companies paid no tax, although some also reported no taxable
income.
The move to name the companies comes amid mounting public
anger at corporate tax minimisation at a time of government
spending cuts designed to rein in a mounting budget deficit.
Google Inc, Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp
revealed earlier this year they were under review by
the ATO. The Australian subsidiaries of these global tech titans
have denied any tax evasion.
Google Australia Pty Ltd paid 10.1 percent tax on its A$91
million in taxable income for the year, while Microsoft and
Apple paid the full company tax rate of 30 percent, the ATO data
showed.
Australia and Britain are leading international efforts to
tackle large companies over base erosion and profit-shifting
methods.
($1 = 1.3868 Australian dollars)
