* Major global companies paid no tax in Australia in 2014
* Govt campaigning for greater tax transparency
* Australia campaigned to close tax loopholes at G20
* Tax crackdown comes amid budget blowout
By Byron Kaye and Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Dec 17 Australian tax authorities on
Thursday took the unprecedented step of publishing the records
of hundreds of companies, including Google Inc and
Apple Inc, which show they paid little or no tax on
their in-country earnings.
Of more than 1,500 largely foreign-owned companies which
reported total earnings over A$100 million ($72.11 million) in
the 2014 financial year, more than a third paid no tax, the
Australian Taxation Office data showed.
Australia has led efforts at the Group of 20 rich nations to
close tax loopholes, but the ATO's move appears to have caught
ministers off-guard, coming in the same week as the government
flagged spending cuts to rein in a budget blowout.
"Just because they don't pay tax doesn't mean that they are
avoiding tax," Assistant Treasurer Kelly O'Dwyer told reporters,
adding the government had strengthened the ATO's powers to
ensure corporations paid their dues.
Commissioner of Taxation Chris Jordan criticised certain
foreign-owned companies for being "overly aggressive in the way
they structure their operations".
"We will continue to challenge the more aggressive
arrangements to show that we are resolute about ensuring
companies are not unreasonably playing on the edge. If they do,
they can expect to be challenged," he said in a statement.
The ATO has the powers to release such sensitive corporate
information but has never done so until now.
Among the offshore firms that paid no tax on their
Australian earnings were U.S. oil services firm Halliburton Co
, U.S. hotel chain Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc,
U.S. aviation giant Boeing Co, its U.K. rival BAE Systems
Plc, beer giant SABMiller Plc, Japanese
automaker Honda Motor Co Ltd and U.S. automaker Ford
Motor Co.
For all but SABMiller, the zero annual tax payment came
despite reporting taxable income. SABMiller generated no taxable
income despite A$2 billion total earnings.
Apple paid A$74 million tax on its A$247 million taxable
income, in line with the country's 30 percent tax rate but a
small fraction of the total A$6.1 billion it made in Australia
that year.
Google paid A$9 million tax on A$91 million in taxable
income, a third of the company tax rate and dwarfed by the A$357
million it made.
A BAE Systems spokeswoman said the company paid no income
tax that year because of losses it incurred developing a new
surveillance system for the Royal Australian Air Force. The
company showed full details of its tax arrangements to the ATO
to ensure it was compliant.
A Hilton spokeswoman declined comment, while spokespeople
for Apple, Google, Halliburton, SABMiller, Ford and Honda did
not respond to requests for comment.
The disclosure will also likely embarrass the companies,
many of which rely on squeaky clean images to convince customers
to buy their products.
It also could build public support for an overhaul to the
company tax system after a high-profile government inquiry into
corporate tax avoidance earlier this year saw some tense clashes
between executives and lawmakers.
"It's time to bring these practices to an end. It doesn't
pass the sniff test that all these companies have legitimate
reasons for paying no tax," opposition Senator Sam Dastyari, who
chaired the inquiry, was quoted as saying in a Fairfax Media
report on Thursday.
Peter Burn, head of policy at business lobby the Australian
Industry Group, said the ATO's data release showed tax laws
needed to be updated, not that companies were evading their
responsibilities.
The question of where value was created was a thorny one for
tax authorities the world over, he said.
"Individual company tax laws haven't really come to terms
with that yet, and Australia is probably well ahead of the pack
rather than behind it," Burn said.
($1 = 1.3868 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)