SYDNEY May 18 One of Australia's top anti-fraud
tax officials faces charges after his son and eight friends were
arrested in raids that netted cash, luxury cars, two small
planes, guns and vintage wine in a A$165 million tax fraud,
police said on Thursday.
Police said Australian Taxation Office (ATO) Deputy
Commissioner Michael Cranston was an unwitting participant in
fraud after he accessed tax office systems at the request of his
son, Adam.
"We're alleging that he has publicly abused his position as
a public officer and senior official of the Commonwealth,"
Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Leanne Close told
reporters in Sydney.
"We don't believe that at this point that he had any
knowledge of the actual conspiracy and the defrauding," she
said.
Michael Cranston has not yet been charged but has been
summoned to attend court next month in connection with perhaps
the biggest white-collar tax fraud in Australian history.
Police allege that Adam Cranston, 30, and his eight friends
diverted funds from legitimate payroll-processing companies,
which were earmarked for tax liabilities, to numerous
subsidiaries, in the process defrauding the ATO of A$165 million
($123 million) in unpaid taxes.
They were arrested on Wednesday and charged with offences
including fraud and money laundering. More than 100 bank
accounts and shared trading accounts were frozen as part of the
investigation.
Police impounded more than 25 cars, along with two planes,
and 12 motorbikes. They also seized guns, jewels, paintings, and
Grange hermitage wines, one of the world's top vintages.
Raids involving almost 300 police across Sydney also found
A$1 million in banknotes in a safe deposit box, Close said.
She said the scheme was the largest yet uncovered "in terms
of the number of conspirators and the amount of money involved".
White collar crimes of such magnitude are relatively
uncommon in Australia, although Reuters reported last month that
Michael Cranston was leading a tax office probe into hundreds of
secret Swiss bank accounts linked to Australians as part of a
global tax evasion and money-laundering investigation.
"This is very much to be regretted," Australian Prime
Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters in Brisbane after
hearing of Thursday's arrests.
($1 = 1.3450 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jane Wardell and Paul
Tait)