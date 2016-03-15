SYDNEY, March 15 Australia's Prime Minister
Malcolm Turnbull said on Tuesday his government will this week
introduce legislation to stimulate greater investment in
startups - as Australia looks to transition its economy away
from a slowing mining sector.
Australia has proposed amended tax laws that would allow
retail investors a 20 percent income tax rebate, capped at
$200,000 per year on any startup investments, while a 10 percent
tax rebate for venture capital investors in established
start-ups wishing to expand will also be permitted.
Turnbull said the legislation will be introduced as early as
Wednesday.
The new tax laws are a key element of Australia's plan to
encourage greater risk-taking to ease the pain of a economic
transition amid an end to the investment phase of a lucrative
mining boom that sustained its economy for more than a decade.
"We have been from an economy that was fired up by the
mining construction boom... but inevitably it was going to tail
off so what comes next? What comes next is innovation," Turnbull
told reporters in Canberra.
Australia consistently ranks last or second-last among OECD
countries for business-research collaboration, data from the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)
shows. Its appetite for risk is also lower than comparable
countries, which means Australian startups and early-stage
businesses often fail to attract capital to grow.
