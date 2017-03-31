SYDNEY, March 31 Australia has identified more
than 340 individuals with links to Swiss banking relationship
managers alleged to have actively promoted and facilitated tax
evasion schemes, a federal minister said on Friday.
Information gathered by authorities in a joint international
investigation indicates that the Australians identified hold
"unnamed numbered accounts with a Swiss bank," Minister for
Revenue and Financial Services Kelly O'Dwyer, said.
"The fact that these accounts are unnamed means that by
their very nature they are likely to have been established to
hide the identity of the owner," she said in a statement.
"The message from these investigations makes it clear that
governments worldwide are shining a light on offshore tax
evasion, and it's only a matter of time before you're in the
spotlight."
In the coming week, Australia's Serious Financial Crime Task
Force (SFCT) will interview bank employees, taxpayers and
lawyers as part of its investigation into whether Australians
identified in the data have failed to comply with their tax
obligations or been involved in criminal activity, she added.
This follows search warrants and arrests by authorities in
the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany and France.
Separately, Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Friday
its offices in London, Paris and Amsterdam were contacted by
local authorities concerning client tax matters.
