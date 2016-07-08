SYDNEY, July 8 Australia's largest telecoms
company, Telstra Corp, said on Friday it will shift 326
call-centre sales and customer service jobs to the Philippines
in line with what it said was a continuing effort to simplify
business and remove duplication.
The move comes after Telstra announced a plan to invest
A$250 million ($188 million) to upgrade its mobile network after
seven outages so far in 2016 that have fuelled pressure on the
company to improve service amid growing competition from smaller
rivals.
Australia's Community and Public Sector Union, which
represents workers in the affected positions, said in an emailed
statement that moving the jobs out of the country would
undermine quality of service. "Time and again, customers say
they want local customer service," the union said.
($1 = 1.3337 Australian dollars)
