SYDNEY, August 8 Telstra Corp,
Australia's largest phone company, posted a 13 percent rise in
full-year net profit on Thursday, underpinned by growth in its
mobile business.
Telstra, which sold its fixed-line assets to the government
for A$11 billion to form the basis of a A$37.4 billion ($34.2
billion) National Broadband Network, posted a net profit after
tax of A$3.9 billion ($3.5 billion) for the year ending June
2013, compared with A$3.4 billion a year earlier.
That was slightly higher than forecasts of A$3.76 billion in
the year to June 30, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose 1.9 percent to A$26.0 billion, broadly in
line with analysts' forecasts for A$25.7 billion. Telstra had
affirmed its guidance in February for low single-digit growth in
total income in 2013.
The company declared a steady dividend of 28 cents per share
for the year.
Telstra shares, which rose by almost one-third in 2012 and
hit an 8-year high of A$5.15 in May, closed at A$5.01 on
Wednesday.
($1 = 1.1125 Australian dollars)
