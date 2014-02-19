SYDNEY Feb 19 Telstra Corp Ltd will
cut up to 800 jobs as it restructures its directories unit
Sensis into a digital business, Australia's largest
telecommunications provider said on Wednesday.
"We need to remain responsive to the changing media
landscape," Sensis managing director John Allan said in a
statement. Telestra is trying to grow its digital presence and
Sensis is facing stiff competition from mobile and online search
directories.
In January, Telstra agreed to sell 70 percent of Sensis to
U.S.-based private equity firm Platinum Equity for A$454 million
($410 million), less than the market had expected.
Telstra, which posted a 9.7 percent rise in first-half net
profit last week, retains the remaining 30 percent of
directories business. Sensis publishes print and online
directories including the White Pages and the Yellow Pages.
The job cuts at Sensis comes after data showed Australia's
jobless rate jumped to a decade high of 6 percent in January,
which has intensified concerns about an already sluggish labour
market as global car makers prepare to pull out of Australia.
Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp announced last
week it would stop manufacturing in Australia by 2017, following
Ford and the Holden unit of General Motors.