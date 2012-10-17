SYDNEY Oct 17 Shares in Ten Network Holdings Ltd fell 6 percent on Wednesday after the company said a deal to sell its outdoor advertising business Eye Corp for up to A$145 million to a company controlled by CHAMP Private Equity has collapsed.

Ten said that Outdoor Media Operations (OMO) had served it a formal notice terminating the share purchase agreement related to the sale, which was announced in July.

Ten said it was considering a legal opinion, and was still in talks with OMO about amending the sale terms.

Ten shares were trading down 6 percent at A$0.32 at 12:03 GMT. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)