SYDNEY Oct 17 Shares in Ten Network Holdings
Ltd fell 6 percent on Wednesday after the company said
a deal to sell its outdoor advertising business Eye Corp for up
to A$145 million to a company controlled by CHAMP Private Equity
has collapsed.
Ten said that Outdoor Media Operations (OMO) had served it a
formal notice terminating the share purchase agreement related
to the sale, which was announced in July.
Ten said it was considering a legal opinion, and was still
in talks with OMO about amending the sale terms.
Ten shares were trading down 6 percent at A$0.32 at 12:03
GMT.
