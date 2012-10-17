* Australia expects East Timor to honour gas treaty
* East Timor, Woodside have disagreed on how to develop gas
* Woodside says continuing meetings with East Timor
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Australia anticipates a
decision on the development of gas resources under the Timor Sea
within the next year and expects East Timor to honour a treaty
between the two countries to develop the gas, Australia's
resources minister said.
Martin Ferguson was responding to local media reports that
East Timor was on the brink of walking away from a treaty
between the two nations to develop the resource.
"Clearly we're looking to move toward some decisions (on the
Timor Sea gas field) over the next 12 months or so," Ferguson
said in an interview with Reuters late Tuesday in Singapore.
"Timor-Leste and Australia freely entered into a treaty some
years ago. We will honour the treaty, we expect Timor-Leste to
do the same."
Officials in East Timor, also known as Timor-Leste, could
not immediately be reached for comment.
Australian oil and gas firm Woodside Petroleum and
East Timor have been stuck in a sometimes bitter debate on how
to develop the Greater Sunrise gas fields for years.
Woodside would prefer to build a floating liquefied natural
gas (LNG) plant, which the company says would be the least
costly option. East Timor favours an onshore plant within its
borders which it has argued would provide more jobs and economic
development.
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Tuesday
that a Timorese government lawyer was in Australia lobbying
government officials in Canberra and had said that the small
island nation could "easily find a new partner" to develop the
gas.
But Ferguson said East Timor had not communicated that
intention to his department.
"The comments made publicly were certainly not made
privately in discussions with my department last week. (The
lawyer) is not the Timor-Leste government, he is a
representative of a U.S. law firm," Ferguson added.
Woodside said Wednesday it is continuing talks with East
Timor and met with the Timorese government in September, when it
agreed on a timetable for a series of future meetings to share
technical data on gas development plans.
"We look forward to further discussion on the development of
Greater Sunrise," a spokesman said in an emailed statement to
Reuters.
(Writing by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Joseph Radford)