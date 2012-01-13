SYDNEY Jan 13 Australia's government has
lambasted British and American Tobacco for using the
image of a kangaroo on packets of cigarettes sold in Europe,
ramping up hostilities with Big Tobacco ahead of a legal battle
over plain-packaging laws.
Attorney-General Nicola Roxon, who as Health Minister led
the drive to introduce laws forcing tobacco products to be sold
in plain, olive green packs, said on Friday that the use of the
Australian icon to sell cigarettes was outrageous.
The image of a kangaroo, similar to road warning signs seen
in Australia, with the phrase "An Australian Favourite" appears
on packets of Winfield cigarettes being sold in France.
"This kind of weaselly marketing tactic will soon have no
place here in Australia when all cigarettes will be in plain
packaging from December," Roxon said on Friday.
BAT, Imperial Tobacco and Philip Morris have
launched separate High Court challenges against the laws,
saying they infringe their trademark rights.
The tough, world-first legislation which comes into force in
2012 is being closely watched by governments considering similar
moves in Europe, Canada and New Zealand.
"Australians don't like the use of our icons, our kangaroos
and our healthy lifestyle, to be associated in any way with
these deadly products," said Fiona Sharkie, executive director
of anti-smoking agency Quit.
Industry analysts say tobacco companies are worried that
plain packaging could spread to important emerging markets like
Brazil, Russia and Indonesia, and threaten growth there.
Legal experts have predicted both legal and WTO challenges
will fail because intellectual property rights agreements give
governments the right to pass laws to protect public health.
Australia's tobacco market generated total revenues of about
A$10 billion in 2009, up from A$8.3 billion in 2008, although
smoking generally has been in decline. About 22 billion
cigarettes are sold in the country each year.