SYDNEY Jan 13 Australia's government has
lambasted British and American Tobacco for using the
image of a kangaroo on packets of cigarettes sold in Europe,
ramping up hostilities ahead of a legal battle over
plain-packaging laws.
Attorney-General Nicola Roxon, who as health minister led
the drive to introduce laws forcing tobacco products to be sold
in plain, olive green packs, said on Friday the use of the most
famous Australian symbol to sell cigarettes was outrageous.
The image of a kangaroo, similar that on road signs warning
of the animals in Australia, with the phrase "An Australian
Favourite" appears on packets of Winfield cigarettes sold in
France.
"This kind of weaselly marketing tactic will soon have no
place here in Australia when all cigarettes will be in plain
packaging from December," Roxon said.
BAT, Imperial Tobacco and Philip Morris have
launched separate High Court challenges against the laws,
saying they infringe their trademark rights.
The tough, world-first legislation which comes into force
this year is being closely watched by governments considering
similar regulation in Europe, Canada and New Zealand.
"Australians don't like the use of our icons, our kangaroos
and our healthy lifestyle, to be associated in any way with
these deadly products," said Fiona Sharkie, executive director
of anti-smoking agency Quit.
British American Tobacco Australia (BATA) said it would not
comment on the French kangaroo packaging, which is made by
another BAT Group company.
"Unfortunately BATA cannot discuss matters that are
currently before the High Court and we are concerned that the
attorney general has not respected the same High Court protocol
by commenting in the manner she has," the company said in a
statement.
Industry analysts say tobacco companies are worried that
plain packaging could spread to important emerging markets like
Brazil, Russia and Indonesia, and threaten growth there.
In 2005, the World Health Organization urged countries to
consider plain packaging, estimating more than 1 billion people
are regular smokers, 80 percent of them in poor countries.
The Himalayan nation of Bhutan has banned the sale of
tobacco outright.
Tobacco export countries including Nicaragua, Dominican
Republic and Ukraine have warned they may also challenge the
laws under global trade rules.
Legal experts have predicted both legal and WTO challenges
will fail because intellectual property rights agreements give
governments the right to pass laws to protect public health.
Australia's tobacco market generated total revenues of about
A$10 billion in 2009, up from A$8.3 billion in 2008, although
smoking generally has been in decline. About 22 billion
cigarettes are sold in the country each year.