SYDNEY, July 22 Australian laws requiring
cigarettes to be sold in drab olive-green packets with
graphic health warnings are making smokers think more about
quitting, a study has shown, but cigarette makers say they have
seen little impact on sales.
Australia introduced the world's toughest laws on plain
packaging late last year and other countries, including New
Zealand and Ireland, plan to follow.
Britain said this month it was delaying plans to ban company
branding on cigarette packets because it wanted to first see the
impact of Australia's measures.
A study of 500 Australian smokers showed most believed their
cigarettes were less satisfying and of lower quality than a year
ago, with most also thinking more about quitting.
The British Medical Journal will publish the results of the
study, commissioned by the Cancer Society of Victoria, on
Tuesday.
"Smokers have been telling us that our new plain packaging
and larger graphic health warnings are putting them off," health
minister Tanya Plibersek said.
"And while tobacco companies haven't changed the formula of
their products, we've had feedback from smokers saying their
cigarettes taste worse since the government's required packaging
to be plain."
But British & American Tobacco PLC said that while
it was still early days, its research showed no deviation in the
steady decline in smokers seen over the past 10 years.
"There has been no noticeable impact on legal tobacco sales
in the first six months due to plain packaging, as smokers are
still purchasing cigarettes just as they were before it was
introduced," BAT spokesman Scott McIntyre said in a statement.
Neither the government nor BAT provided data on smoker
numbers. There are around 3 million Australian smokers, the
Australian Bureau of Statistics estimates.
The World Health Organization has said plain packaging would
increase the impact of health warnings, stop consumers thinking
that some products were less harmful and make tobacco products
less attractive.
Tobacco control advocates say tobacco companies are
aggressively trying to stymie controls, chiefly through legal
action by four countries at the World Trade Organization, in
hopes of overturning the Australian law.
The WTO challenge by Ukraine, Cuba, Honduras and the
Dominican Republic could take a year or more to reach a
conclusion, but it has not yet started, since the complainants
have yet to trigger the litigation phase of the trade dispute,
and have no obligation to do so.