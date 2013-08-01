SYDNEY Aug 1 The Australian government said on
Thursday it will increase tobacco taxes by 60 percent over the
next four years as it seeks to return the budget to a surplus in
2016/17, dealing another blow to cigarette manufacturers.
The move, which the government said is also aimed at
battling high rates of smoking-related cancer, follows the
introduction in Australia last year of the world's toughest
cigarette plain packaging laws.
The first of four 12.5 percent increases will take effect on
Dec. 1, raising the average cost of a pack of 20 cigarettes by
A$2.20 ($2.20) to A$19.70. Further increases will kick in on
Sept. 1 of the following three years.
Treasury said the increases will raise A$5.3 billion over
the next four budget years.
The government has been struggling to return the budget to
surplus, delaying promises to do so in the face of a stubbornly
high currency and lower commodities prices.
The government also played up the health benefits of the
policy, noting that smoking kills more than 15,000 Australians
every year. There are around 3 million Australian smokers, the
Australian Bureau of Statistics estimates.
"We all know that far too many people in Australia die from
cancer," Treasurer Chris Bowen told reporters. "This I know
won't be universally popular, but it is taken in the best
interests of the nation."
The government has claimed success in curbing smoking from
the introduction of the world's toughest laws on plain packaging
late last year, a measure that other countries, including New
Zealand and Ireland, plan to follow.
But cigarette makers, including British & American Tobacco
PLC, say they have seen little impact on sales from the
laws.