By Tom Miles
GENEVA, July 18 The Dominican Republic filed a
complaint at the World Trade Organization about Australia's
tobacco packaging laws on Wednesday, becoming the third country
to challenge regulations strongly opposed by big cigarette
manufacturers.
Australia plans to introduce new laws from October 1 which
will force tobacco firms to abandon distinctive colourful
branding and sell cigarettes in uniformly drab packets. Other
tobacco products such as cigars must follow suit by December 1.
"The Dominican Republic has repeatedly expressed its
concerns to the Australian government within the WTO and now
feels compelled to request consultations to protect this
important economic sector," said the Dominican Republic's
ambassador to the WTO Luis Manuel Piantini in a statement.
Tobacco accounts for about five percent of the Dominican
Republic's total export revenues or around half a billion U.S.
dollars each year.
Packaging on Dominican cigars can be ornate such as for the
Arturo Fuente brand which features a woman with one breast
exposed surrounded by colourful flags and cherubs.
British American Tobacco, Imperial Tobacco
and Philip Morris have launched High Court challenges
against the laws, saying they infringe their trademark rights.
Australia has said the big tobacco companies are also behind
the two legal challenges already mounted at the WTO by Ukraine
and Honduras.
Ukraine and Honduras said the Australian laws unfairly
restrict trade, even though neither country has a significant
share of the Australian market.
COMPLAINTS
Diplomats told Reuters last month that the Dominican
Republic was also likely to challenge Australia at the WTO,
having complained vocally about the new laws in closed committee
sessions of the global trading body.
Piantini added that the Dominican Republic was concerned
that Australian rules might also extend to alchoholic drinks.
Trade disputes begin with one country "requesting
consultations" with another. If the issue is not resolved across
the negotiating table, after 60 days the complainant can ask the
WTO to set up a panel of adjudicators to judge the case.
Trade diplomats have said they expect the three complaints
against Australia to be bundled together before moving to the
adjudication stage, with little expectation of a settlement
before then.
Ukraine and Honduras' complaints have attracted a large
number of countries as third-party observers, and some diplomats
see the dispute as a test case in the struggle by tobacco firms
to halt a global tide of regulation that has sharply tightened
the rules on cigarette sales over the past decade.
The Dominican Republic's legal challenge centres "on certain
measures concerning trademarks, geographical indications and
other plain packaging requirements applicable to tobacco
products and packaging", the WTO said in a statement.