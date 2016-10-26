(Corrects quotes in paragraph 3 are from Chief Executive, not Chairman)

SYDNEY Oct 27 Ardent Leisure Group, the owner of an amusement park where four people were killed on a water ride this week, said on Thursday the tragedy "will have a significant impact" on earnings for the remainder of the year.

Two men and two women were killed on Tuesday when they were trapped under an upturned raft on the Thunder River Rapids Ride at Dreamworld, near the Gold Coast in Queensland state. Ardent has said the ride completed an annual safety inspection less than a month ago.

"Revenue lost as result of this tragic event will have a significant impact on EBITDA for the remainder of the year, due to the high level of fixed costs required to operate the business," Chief Executive Officer Deborah Thomas said in a speech prepared for the company's annual general meeting in Sydney. "It is not possible to provide any further guidance at this time." (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by James Dalgleish)