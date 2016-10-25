SYDNEY Oct 26 Forensic police were examining a
river rapids ride at Australia's biggest theme park on Wednesday
after four people were killed when it apparently malfunctioned,
throwing two people off and trapping the other two inside.
Tuesday's tragedy at the Thunder River Rapids Ride at
Dreamworld on the Gold Coast, the main tourist district in the
northeastern state of Queensland, ranks among the world's
deadliest theme park accidents.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those
whose lives were lost in this terrible accident," Australian
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Australian Broadcasting
Corporation radio on Wednesday.
The victims, two men aged 33 and 38 and two women aged 32
and 42, all lived in Australia, police said. The New Zealand
government confirmed one of the victims was a New Zealand
citizen. Two children who were also on the ride were being
treated for injuries in hospital, Queensland State Premier Anna
Palaszczuk said.
Police have not yet confirmed the relationship of the
hospitalised children to any of the adults. Local media reported
that a brother and sister were among the fatalities.
Forensic police and workplace safety authorities, who are
also checking CCTV footage, will prepare a report for the state
coroner, who will then decide if any charges should be laid over
the incident.
Shares in park owner and operator, Ardent Leisure Group
, dropped 7 percent in the final hour of trading on
Tuesday after the accident, having been little changed for most
of the day.
The ride, meant to simulate going over river rapids, uses
round floating devices that seat six, and can reach speeds of 45
kph (28 mph). It is described by Dreamworld as a "moderate
thrill" attraction for those older than two.
Visitors to the theme park, 48 km (30 miles) south of
Brisbane, said they had seen repairs to the ride before the
accident, but a Dreamworld spokeswoman told Reuters she was
unable to confirm those accounts.
Asked on Tuesday whether there were any earlier problems
with the ride, Todd Reid, an inspector with Queensland Police,
said, "I'm not aware, but that will be part of the
investigation."
