SYDNEY Oct 28 Australia's Ardent Leisure Group
said on Friday its Dreamworld theme park will remain
closed following the death of four people on a water ride,
scrapping its initial plan to reopen this week.
Two men and two women were killed on Tuesday after getting
trapped under an upturned raft on the Thunder River Rapids Ride
at Dreamworld, near the tourist-magnet Gold Coast district in
northeastern Queensland.
Dreamworld had planned to reopen on Friday, but abandoned
the plan after a public backlash.
Dreamworld CEO Craig Davidson said the park would not reopen
until after the funerals of the victims, while the rides will
remain closed until police investigations are finalised and
additional safety checks are completed.
Shares in Deamworld's parent company, Ardent Leisure Group
closed down more than 5 percent on Friday and were down
more than 20 percent for the week.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)