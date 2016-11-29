SYDNEY Nov 30 Australia's Dreamworld theme park, where four people were killed on a ride last month, will reopen on Dec. 10, operator Ardent Leisure Group said on Wednesday.

The park and its neighbour Whitewater World, also owned by Ardent, have been closed since an accident on the Thunder River Rapids ride on Oct. 25.

"The closure of both Dreamworld and Whitewater World throughout the month of November 2016 will result in no significant revenue being recorded for that month," Ardent said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange. It noted that the parks earned A$7.6 million ($5.7 million) in the corresponding period last year.

Ardent said the parks incurred operating costs of between A$4 million and A$4.2 million for the period and that the company expects to incur "one-off costs of A$1.6 million associated with the tragedy (net of expected insurance recoveries)." ($1 = 1.3373 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Dan Grebler)