By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY, Jan 12 Australia is planning a A$40
million global tourism campaign to help fill the economic hole
left by the commodities downturn, targeting a growing group of
Chinese holidaymakers who favour independent itineraries over
traditional large group packages.
Government data released on Tuesday showed a record 1
million Chinese tourists flocked to Australia in the past 12
months, up from a mere 100,000 fifteen years ago. Beaten in
absolute numbers only by New Zealand, China is the fastest
growing group with a total spending of A$7.7 billion last year.
Australia's marketing campaign, to be launched later this
month, will be geared towards a new breed of young and
independent traveller from China drawn to Australia's natural
beauty.
"We are aiming for the young middle class who's got the
confidence but also financial means to be able to travel further
and stay longer while managing their itineraries, rather than
being led by the hand," said Leo Seaton, Tourism Australia's
spokesman.
While most western visitors participate in aquatic sports
such as surfing or swimming, Seaton said Chinese tourists tend
to prefer walking or whale-watching.
A falling Australian dollar, which fell 14 percent over the
past year, is certainly helping stave off competition from the
United States, South Africa and Europe, all keen to be on the
receiving end of China's spending power.
This is music to the ears of a government dealing with
plunging prices for iron ore, the country's top export earner.
Tourism Research Australia forecasts Chinese spending to double
to A$13.7 billion by 2024-25.
Australia's A$1.6 trillion economy is struggling with the
demise of a once-in-a-lifetime mining investment boom with
sub-par growth.
Driven by Chinese arrivals, tourism is among the fastest
growing sectors, employing half a million people. The government
forecasts the industry to rake in A$113 billion by June 2016,
with foreign tourists accounting for one third.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Sam Holmes)