SYDNEY Australian police said on Tuesday they had found the body of a woman they believed to be a German tourist who had gone missing in the remote northern outback.

The body of an elderly man, believed to be her husband, was recovered in the same area a day earlier.

"The cause of death has yet to be established and a file is being prepared for the coroner," a spokesman for the Northern Territory police said.

A ground and air search was launched on Sunday after a ranger found a car thought to belong to a German couple, aged in their 70s, at Trephina Gorge Nature Park, 1,500 km (900 miles) from the Northern Territory capital of Darwin, according to media reports.

Temperatures at the park over the weekend soared to as high as 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Randy Fabi)