BRIEF-Express Scripts lowers prescription drug spending for workers' compensation payers
* Express Scripts Holding Co says lowered prescription drug spending for workers' compensation payers by 7.6 percent in 2016
SYDNEY Oct 15 Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it would cut up to 100 jobs in Australia, a move to downsize its production as export orders dropped.
Exports make up about 70 percent of Toyota's Australian operation, and the drop in export orders has made its current manufacturing size "unsustainable", the company said in a statement.
"We are now seeing gaps in our plans that must be closed to secure investment for the next generation vehicle and to maintain our export program," said Toyota Australia's president and CEO Max Yasuda.
The carmaker would make up to 100 voluntary redundancies at its Altona manufacturing plant in Victoria state, as it reduced production from 470 vehicles a day to 431.
Toyota employs 2,500 people at the Altona plant.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Express Scripts Holding Co says lowered prescription drug spending for workers' compensation payers by 7.6 percent in 2016
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 President Jacob Zuma said South Africa's fiscal policies will not change and that people should remain calm after its credit rating was cut to junk following a political reshuffle that he defended as bringing new blood into the cabinet.
* Movado Group Inc says president Ricardo Quintero, will depart from company