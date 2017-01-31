MELBOURNE Jan 31 Toyota will begin a
staged closure of its Australian automotive manufacturing
business from August before its last vehicle rolls off the
production line on Oct. 3, the company said on Tuesday.
Toyota announced in February 2014 that it would close its
Australian operations in the face of losses from a strong
Australian dollar and low economies of scale, just months behind
similar moves by GM Holden and Ford.
"Toyota Australia has today announced that Tuesday 3 October
2017 will be its final day of vehicle production at its Altona
manufacturing plant," the company said in a statement.
"As part of the shutdown process, the plant will stop
building Aurion vehicles in August, Camry Hybrid vehicles in
September and Camry Petrol vehicles in October."
The company will also cut its workforce by two thirds to
1,300 people working in sales and distribution and will
consolidate its operations in Melbourne.
The slow death of car manufacturing in Australia has sparked
heated debate over the future of the economy and the role of
government in propping up ailing sectors, after the governing
centre-right coalition cut subsidies to the sector.
Ford made its last six-cylinder Falcon in Australia in
October.
Car manufacturers started making decisions to close down
their Australian operations in 2013 when the Australian dollar
was above parity against the U.S. dollar, making local
manufacturing uncompetitive.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)