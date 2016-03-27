(Repeats earlier story with no change in text)
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, March 27 A tiny fruit fly is undermining
Australia's efforts to grow its $3 billion fruit and vegetable
exports, despite the country reaching a series of free trade
agreements with its largest trading partners in Asia.
Australia sealed trade agreements with China, Japan and
Korea last year - deals that guaranteed a significant reduction
in tariffs for agriculture produce - and were heralded as a
catalyst for rapid expansion in exports.
The tariff cuts have pushed sales of agriculture produce to
all-time highs, but difficulty obtaining biosecurity permits -
so called phytosanitary protocol agreements - means many fruits
in particular cannot be sold into markets like China, making
free trade agreements often meaningless, industry executives
say.
"Phytosanitary protocol agreements are the biggest hurdle we
have to overcome to get our products into markets like China,"
said Annie Farrow, Industry services manager at the industry
body, Apple and Pear Australia.
Australia's fruit and vegetable exports make up about 10
percent of the country's $30 billion in agriculture exports, but
are being targeted for rapid growth as the country tries to
transition its economy away from a slowing mining sector.
While biosecurity hazards pose problems for all agricultural
produce in accessing major markets like China, horticulture is
seeing the greatest obstacles due to the Queensland fruit fly,
known scientifically as Bactrocera tryoni and found across
Australia's mainland.
Only a handful of products - including citrus and table
grapes - can be sold into China. Sales of other fruit such as
apples, cherries and oranges to markets such as Japan and Korea
is heavily restricted because of concerns about the possible
transfer of the pest, whose larvae feed on ripening fruit and
cause it to rot.
GROWING MARKET
While mainland Australia has struggled, the southern island
state of Tasmania is free from the fruit fly and has sealed a
raft of agreements to sell to Asia's largest economies -
demonstrating the cost of the pest.
Tasmania's fruit and vegetable exports jumped 44 percent in
2016 to nearly A$100 million ($75 million) and are expected to
grow rapidly again this year, outpacing national growth of 32
percent, according to data from the Australian Bureau of
Statistics.
Australia's Plant Biosecurity Cooperative Research Centre
last year estimated the cost of fruit fly at A$300 million a
year in control and due to lost markets, but that does not
include the potential of growing the industry.
"The lack of required phytosanitary agreements are a huge
constraint for higher growth," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness
economist with the National Australia Bank. "These agreements
can take many years to obtain."
Negotiations are underway with potential buyers to overcome
the problem, with talks centring on ways to transport fruit that
ensures any flies will be killed but the produce remains fresh.
Some methods include irradiation, which can work for fruits
such as cherries, or keeping produce such as apples at near
freezing temperatures.
Securing an agreement, however, can be a long-drawn out
process. Australia and China last year sealed a deal for the
export of live cattle to China, but only after 10 years of
talks, and horticulture growers are pessimistic.
"I think it is extremely unlikely that we are going to see a
breakthrough to see mainland cherries into China this year. It
is intensely frustrating," said Tom Eastlake, farmer and chair
of the industry body, Cherry Growers Australia.
($1 = 1.3340 Australian dollars)
