SYDNEY Feb 5 Australian Trade Minister Andrew
Robb said an ambitious Pacific trade pact could be reached
within weeks after years of contentious negotiations.
The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement includes
12 countries covering 40 percent of the world economy, among
them the United States and Japan.
Last month, U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman
official told lawmakers the deal could be wrapped up within
months.
"We are very close to agreeing this TPP," Robb told
Australian Broadcasting Corp radio on Thursday. "We've got a
meeting in mid-February where we're hoping to conclude it."
A small number of issues remained to be worked out, Robb
said without giving details, but there was a strong appetite to
conclude a deal.
"Mid-February to mid-March: that'll be, I think, the
timeframe. We might have to come back again to conclude some
things, but that's the intent. It really is a vital time."
