SYDNEY Oct 30 Garbage is good business in New
Zealand as Transpacific Industries Group Ltd found out
on Wednesday when local and international players made known
their interest in buying the company's waste management unit, a
person familiar with the process said.
The unit has previously been reported as being worth NZ$900
million ($743.85 million), but a company spokesman declined to
comment on the valuation of the business. Transpacific forecasts
full-year 2014 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization of around NZ$110 million for the waste business.
The recycling, waste management and industrial services
company said it was looking to sell its assets in New Zealand to
focus on growing its Australian arm as part of a broader
corporate revamp.
The New Zealand sale comes after private equity firm
Ironbridge Capital Pty Ltd sold its New Zealand waste company,
EnviroWaste Services Ltd, to Hong Kong's Cheung Kong
Infrastructure Holdings Ltd for NZ$501 million,
including NZ$11 million in debt.
An information memorandum on the Transpacific sale is
expected early next week, the person familiar with the matter
said. The company has appointed Deutsche Bank to handle the
process.
Transpacific's shares rose 4.5 percent to A$1.09, reaching
their highest point since March 2011.
($1 = 1.2099 New Zealand dollars)
