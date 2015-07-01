SYDNEY International travellers endured delays across Australian airports on Wednesday after customs and immigration officials went on strike over pay and conditions.

The two-hour strike affected international airports in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Adelaide, Perth and Darwin, as well as some ports.

A Sydney Airport spokeswoman confirmed the strike had caused delays for passengers.

The strike was called after pay talks between the government and the union broke down.

Nadine Flood, national secretary at the Community and Public Sector Union, said the government had "slashed more than 17,000 public sector jobs and now it's going after the conditions, rights, allowances and take-home wages of public sector workers".

