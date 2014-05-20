SYDNEY May 20 Australia's Treasury Wine Estates
said on Tuesday it rejected a A$3.1 billion ($2.90
billion) takeover offer from private equity giant Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts & Co LP on the grounds that the bid was
too low.
Treasury said U.S.-based KKR offered A$4.70 per share on
April 16 but that the offer price did not represent the
company's fundamental value. The stock closed at A$4.07 on
Monday.
Treasury recently installed a new CEO to help restructure
the business after problems at its U.S. arm prompted the company
to slice nearly a fifth off its full-year profit forecast.
($1 = 1.0696 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)