SYDNEY, July 2 A law firm on Wednesday said it
had filed a Federal Court class action against Australia's
Treasury Wine Estates Ltd claiming it misled
shareholders about its U.S. business before destroying millions
of bottles of wine last year.
The world's No. 2 winemaker, which has the Penfolds and
Beringer labels, rejected the allegations and vowed to
"vigorously defend" itself against the much-anticipated suit.
The suit is yet another headache for a company that has been
slashing earnings forecasts and changing leadership because of
oversupply in its troubled U.S. unit. Spun off from Fosters
Group Ltd in 2011. Treasury has rebuffed a series of takeover
offers because of its lagging share price.
Law firm Maurice Blackburn said it filed the class action
over what it said was late disclosure of a A$190 million
($179.76 million) writedown in 2013.
It said the writedown included a $33 million provision to
pour "six million bottles of out-of-date wine down the drain".
Treasury "knew or should have known" by Aug. 17, 2012, that
large writedowns were inevitable and should have informed the
market earlier, Maurice Blackburn Principal Rebecca Gilsenan
said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange.
The market "wasn't informed until July 2013 so shareholders
unfairly paid an inflated price for the stock in the meantime",
she added.
The class action is being funded by litigation financier
Bentham IMF Ltd. In the statement, Bentham Investment
Manager Tania Sulan said Treasury incorrectly told the market on
multiple occasions throughout 2013-2014 that its earnings would
grow as it "adequately managed its U.S. distributors' inventory
levels".
Treasury said it "strongly denies any and all allegations
against it and will vigorously defend the legal proceeding".
It noted that the applicant on the claim, Brian Jones,
bought 1,000 Treasury shares at an average A$4.76 each on Aug.
17, 2012, or about 2.5 percent less than they were trading at on
Wednesday.
The shares were down 1 percent at A$4.88 at 0348 GMT,
compared with a 1.2 percent rise in the benchmark S&P/ASX 200
index.
($1 = 1.0570 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)