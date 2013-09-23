SYDNEY, Sept 23 Australia's Treasury Wine
Estates Ltd said on Monday Chief Executive David Dearie
will leave the company immediately, citing the company's costly
writedown of U.S. inventory as a reason for his departure.
Treasury said Warwick Every-Burns, a non-executive member of
the board, will take over temporarily while the company searches
for a permanent replacement.
Dearie was appointed CEO of Treasury, whose brands include
mass-produced Wolf Blass, Rosemount and high-end Penfolds
Grange, immediately prior to its demerger from Fosters Group Ltd
in May 2011.
"Following the write-down of excess U.S. inventory announced
on 15 July 2013, the board has undertaken a review and concluded
that now is the right time to look for a new CEO," the company
said in a statement.
"In particular, having established a solid platform since
demerger, the board believes TWE needs a leader with a stronger
operational focus to deliver the company's growth ambitions."
Treasury revealed in July that it would book a A$160 million
($150.19 million) charge against its U.S. business after
destroying thousands of gallons of cheap wine.
It also offered major discounts on "excess, aged and
deteriorating inventory" after over-estimating U.S. demand.
($1 = 1.0653 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Stephen Coates)