REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
SYDNEY, June 16 Australian engineering services company UGL Ltd confirmed the cash sale of its property arm to a consortium of TPG Capital Management, PAG Asia Capital and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for A$1.215 billion ($1.14 billion).
Sydney-based UGL put global real estate services company DTZ up for sale a year ago to cut debt as its main engineering services division faces declining revenues due to a slowdown in the Australian mining sector.
The vendor will net A$1 billion to A$1.05 billion after sale costs and is considering "a range of options for the efficient use of net proceeds", UGL said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange on Monday.
UGL shares fell in a flat overall market and were trading down 0.43 percent at A$6.91 at 0115 GMT. ($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Ryan Woo)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.