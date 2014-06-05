SYDNEY, June 5 Processing of uranium from
Australia's Ranger mine is set to resume after its owner, Energy
Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA), said it had received
government approvals to restart following a toxic spill in
December.
ERA, 68.4 percent owned by miner Rio Tinto ,
expects the processing plant near Kakadu National Park to reach
normal production levels in the third quarter, with 2014 uranium
oxide output forecast at 1,100-1,500 tonnes.
The disruption means ERA will show a $120 million-$140
million first-half loss, the company said.
An investigation into the spill found that more than 1
million litres of liquefied uranium material escaped from a
corroded steel tank.
Workers were evacuated in the early hours of Dec. 7 when a
hole was discovered in the tank. The tank subsequently split,
knocking over a crane and spilling the uranium onto the ground.
Uranium oxide is used as fuel to generate nuclear power.
Heavy rainfall stopped operations for five months in 2012 at
the Ranger mine, which can supply as much as 10 percent of the
world's uranium.
The approvals, from the Northern Territory Department of
Mines and Energy and the Commonwealth Minister for Industry,
followed a probe into the integrity of the processing plant and
related maintenance and safety systems following the latest
incident, according to the company.
The price of uranium plunged after the March 2011 meltdown
at Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant. Japan idled its entire
industry in response, exacerbating a worldwide supply glut.
June uranium futures stood at $28.25 per pound on
Thursday versus $68 per pound before the earthquake and tsunami
that led to the nuclear disaster.
