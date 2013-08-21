* Uranium miners face uncertainty as new Fukushima nuclear
disaster unfolds
* Australia's Toro says need for new uranium mines still
stands
* China "shocked" by new leaks at Fukushima but unlikely to
curb nuclear power plans
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Aug 21 Revelations of more toxic leaks
from Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant will raise
second-thoughts about Japan's nuclear future, but won't halt the
long-term global expansion of the industry, the head of a
uranium mining company said.
"It reinvigorates the heightened state of nervousness, it
surely will make the Japanese government and nuclear regulatory
authorities more cautious and conservative in the decisions
about the restart," said Vanessa Guthrie, managing director of
Australia's Toro Energy Ltd, which expects to start
mining uranium in Australia in 2016.
Japan is set to raise the severity rating of the leak to
level 3, or "serious incident", on an international scale for
radiological releases, underlining a deepening sense of crisis
at the site.
The price of uranium, used mainly as fuel for nuclear
reactors, plunged after the March 2011 meltdown at the
Fukushima plant 240 km (150 miles) from Tokyo and has struggled
to recover ever since.
August uranium futures stood at $35.15 per pound on
Wednesday compared with $68 per pound before the earthquake and
tsunami that triggered the disaster.
However, Guthrie said contract prices between uranium miners
and buyers standing at around $58-$59 a pound more accurately
reflect the supply and demand balance than the spot price.
Operating costs in the industry range between $22-$25 per
pound up to the high $40s, Guthrie said.
Canadian miner Uranium One Inc, which Russian
nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to consolidate and take
private this year, expects uranium prices to almost double in a
couple of years amid dwindling supplies.{ID:nL6N0GL25U]
Toro is scheduled to start shipping uranium from its Wiluna
mine under development by mid-2016. This week it acquired a
second uranium project in Australia from Canada's Mega Uranium
Ltd.
Guthrie said longer-term projections continue to point to an
undersupply of uranium as more nuclear power plants are
commissioned, despite the events unfolding in Japan.
"I don't believe that this will delay or defer ongoing
developments of the nuclear industry," Guthrie said. "For
example, it will certainly not cause the Chinese to stop
building new plants."
China has 28 nuclear reactors under construction and 17 in
operation, according to the World Nuclear Association.
Additional reactors are planned, the association says,
resulting in a four-fold increase in nuclear capacity by 2020.
In a statement faxed to Reuters, China's Foreign Ministry
said it "hopes that the Japanese side can earnestly take
effective steps to put an end to the negative impact of the
after-effects of the Fukushima nuclear accident."
In contrast, since the disaster in 2011, Germany,
Switzerland and Belgium decided to move away from nuclear power
altogether in favour of renewable energy.
The last of Japan's 54 nuclear reactors was shut down in May
2012. Two reactors were restarted in June 2012, and Japan's
governing Liberal Democratic Party wants all reactors
reactivated if confirmed safe.
Still, some 50 countries continue to run and build reactors.
Guthrie expects supplies of uranium to tighten once 24
million pounds of secondary uranium is removed under the U.S.-
Russian Megatons to Megawatts Programme, which ends this year.
The program is a bilateral nonproliferation agreement to
convert high-enriched uranium taken from dismantled Russian
nuclear weapons into low-enriched-uranium for nuclear fuel.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)