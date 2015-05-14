SYDNEY May 15 A U.S. official misspoke when he
told a Senate committee in the United States this week about
plans to base long-range B-1 bombers and other surveillance
aircraft in Australia, a spokesman for Australia's defence
minister said on Friday.
Assistant U.S. defence secretary David Shear told a special
congressional hearing on the South China Sea about the
Pentagon's plans to deploy the U.S. air force assets to
Australia to bolster its capacities in the region.
"We are aware of the comments made by a U.S. official in
Congressional testimony overnight. The U.S. government has
contacted us to advise that the official misspoke," the
Australian defence spokesman said.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Paul Tait)