CANBERRA Australia is open to allowing U.S. forces to use one of its remote islands in the Indian Ocean as a base for Asian spy flights, the country's defence minister said on Wednesday, in a development that could anger China.

Stephen Smith, speaking on Australian radio, was responding to a Washington Post report that the Pentagon was interested in using Australia's Cocos Islands, southwest of Indonesia, as a new base for surveillance aircraft, including unmanned drones.

Smith described the Cocos Islands as a long-term option and said major works would be needed at the site's existing airfield to make it ready.

"It's not currently ideal because one of the first things that we would have to do, and this has been agreed between me and my counterparts, is a substantial infrastructure upgrade, particularly so far as the airfield is concerned," he said.

"That's one of the reasons why this is very much a long-term prospect. So again, I say, people should not get ahead of themselves."

Australia is a strong U.S. ally but counts China as its biggest trading partner and is careful not to antagonise Beijing.

The Washington Post, quoting U.S. and Australian officials, said the Cocos Islands, within flying range of both Southeast Asia and South Asia, could be ideal for not only manned U.S. surveillance aircraft but for Global Hawks, an unarmed, high-altitude surveillance drone.

The U.S. Navy is developing a newer version of the Global Hawk, known as the Broad Area Maritime Surveillance drone, or BAMS, that is scheduled to become operational in 2015.

Aircraft based in the Cocos would be well-positioned to launch spy flights over the disputed South China Sea, it added.

China, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam and Taiwan all claim territory in the South China Sea.

