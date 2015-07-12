* Australia to target Americans with A$15 mln visa scheme
* Aims to build connections with U.S. "entrepreneurial hubs"
* Similar scheme popular with wealthy Chinese
* Australia in top 4 developed countries for FDI - UNCTAD
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, July 13 Flush with the success of a
millionaire visa programme to attract wealthy Chinese, Australia
is now promising citizenship to rich Americans who are willing
to bring their cash and entrepreneurial talent Down Under.
But there's a rather large catch: participants in the
invitation-only Premium Investment Visa scheme will need to
invest A$15 million ($11.57 million) for the privilege of
becoming an Aussie.
Launched earlier this month but not widely publicised, the
scheme's investment requirements easily top the existing
two-year-old Significant Investor Visa (SIV) programme, which
asks for a A$5 million commitment and has been especially
popular with Chinese migrants.
Investment advisors who have been briefed on the plan by
government officials expressed doubts about the wisdom of
targeting Americans, with several telling Reuters the more
obvious place to start was Australia's Asian neighbours.
After all, why would a successful U.S. entrepreneur want to
invest a large chunk of cash in Australia - a country very
similar to the United States, just further away from everything
- in exchange for a passport that carries few additional
benefits to their own?
"The U.S. has some problems that Australia doesn't have.
It's got a lot more racial crimes, it's got a lot more
gun-related crimes, but I don't think that is going to drive a
whole bunch of ultra-rich Americans out of their country," said
Bill Fuggle, a partner at law firm Baker & McKenzie who advises
wealthy Chinese migrating to Australia.
The programme, which does not have any residency
requirement, allows would-be migrants to invest pretty much
anywhere except housing. In comparison, Significant Investor
Visa holders must put at least 40 percent of their A$5 million
investments in risky small-cap and venture capital funds, and be
an Australian resident for 40 days a year for four years.
NOT ABOUT MONEY
The Australian Trade Commission (Austrade) revealed for the
first time that the programme would begin in the United States,
Australia's top two-way investment market, before expanding to
other major investment markets such as the United Kingdom.
Despite the hefty investment requirement, officials say it's
not about the money. It's about attracting the best and
brightest entrepreneurial talent from around the globe, and from
America in particular.
"The United States ... is a natural place to target the
kinds of entrepreneurial skills and talents we need to cultivate
further in Australia," Austrade told Reuters in an email.
U.S. "innovators" would help to build links between
Australians and "entrepreneurial hubs" such as Silicon Valley,
Los Angeles and Boston, it added.
"Australia has long been a place of innovative ideas,
research and development, but has often lacked the capital,
depth of entrepreneurial talent or scale to commercialise our
ideas successfully," Austrade said.
Australia's national science agency, the Commonwealth
Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), boasts
inventions such as WiFi, high-nutrient grains and a new way of
making plastics that is already the basis of more than 200
patents. But it often struggles to bring its ideas to market due
to a lack of venture capital.
For the fourth consecutive year, Australia made the Top 10
global destinations for foreign direct investment in 2014,
according to the UN Conference on Trade and Development. It
ranked 8th, one ahead of the UK, and is one of only four
developed countries in the Top 10.
Tax experts said that while there were no major tax
advantages for Americans in Australia, the depreciating Aussie
dollar and the country's proximity to emerging markets like
Indonesia and China could help to attract U.S. talent.
Another recent area of heightened U.S. interest in Australia
is the stock market, which is being eyed as a fundraising
vehicle for venture capital-shy U.S. tech start-ups after the
successful listing of San Francisco-based online recruiter
1-page in October.
Apple Inc co-founder Steve Wozniak is the most
famous U.S. entrepreneurial talent to take up Australian
residency, after his son married an Australian and migrated to
Sydney.
"No country is perfect, but I like a lot of things about
this place," he told the Australian Financial Review newspaper
in December. Wozniak declined to be interviewed for this story.
CHINA RISING
More than 90 percent of the roughly 3,000 applicants for
Significant Investor Visas are Chinese who wish to move to
Australia for a better lifestyle or to avoid a sweeping
corruption crackdown at home.
Americans hardly figure among those being granted SIVs,
fuelling doubts about how many will be interested in a "premium"
visa.
"America and Australia are very similar countries. You could
move from San Francisco to Sydney and it would be almost the
same life," Baker & McKenzie's Fuggle said.
"So we are much more likely to get ultra-high net-worth
Chinese entrepreneurs than Silicon Valley Americans."
($1 = 1.2960 Australian dollars)
(Writing by Stephen Coates; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)