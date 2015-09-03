* California senate to vote on revised bill
* Industry stands to lose major export market
* Formal complaint filed against Australian lobby funds
* Australia says kangaroo harvest sustainable and humane
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Sept 3 The Australian government is
under fire for lobbying the California legislature to stop a ban
on the sale of kangaroo products in the U.S. state, a
restriction the industry argues would cripple exports of the
marsupials' meat and leather.
The California senate will vote on Thursday on a bill to
extend a moratorium indefinitely on the sale of kangaroo
products like premier league baseball mitts and fire retardant
gloves favoured by U.S. firefighters.
Powerful animal rights and democracy lobbyists in California
are angry about the way the bill was introduced this week via
the backdoor, just days before the end of the current
legislative session, following extensive Australian government
lobbying and financial aid.
The A$200 million ($140 million) trade of kangaroo skin and
meat is an emotive issue. The Australian native graces the
country's coat of arms and is a major tourism draw, making it a
high profile target for animal rights activists who oppose
commercial killing.
However, with a kangaroo population of about 48 million,
more than double the human population, the animal is also
considered a pest in many areas because of the threat it poses
to agriculture, cattle and endangered animals.
California - the world's largest market for upmarket leather
goods - formally banned the import and sale of kangaroo products
in 1971, but the market has flourished under an eight-year
moratorium.
Skins are popular with sportswear manufacturers including
Adidas AG and Nike Inc. The moratorium is due
to expire at the end of this year.
Democrat lawmaker Mike Gipson this week used a tactic known
as a "gut and amend" to switch a bill on gambling that had
already reached the senate floor to one that proposes the
extension of the moratorium, this time with no sunset clause.
The bill must be approved by two-thirds of the senate in a
vote scheduled for Thursday before going to committee.
'SECRECY'
The manoeuvre is legal but frowned upon by many democracy
advocates as it does not allow for open and extensive debate on
an issue.
"It smacks of special interest dealing and secrecy," said
U.S. Humane Society spokeswoman Jennifer Fearing from the
California Capitol building, where she was pressing lawmakers to
vote against the bill.
"If they are so confident that kangaroos are abundant and
there's no problem and California should continue to sell
products, why so much secrecy?"
Another lobbyist, Lauren Ornelas of the Food Empowerment
Project, has filed a complaint to the Fair Political Practices
Commission, alleging Australia may have acted illegally because
it did not declare financial payments or register as a lobbyist
employer.
Australia's Department of Agriculture confirmed it provided
A$143,000 to the Kangaroo Industries Association of Australia to
help pay U.S. law firm Manatt, Phelps and Phillips to lobby
Californian lawmakers against the ban.
A spokesman for Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce declined
to comment further, but stressed that commercial harvests of
kangaroos, generally about 15-20 percent of the population, were
both sustainable and humane.
A group of 74 Australian scientists and activists has issued
an open letter questioning the data.
The industry is cautiously hopeful the Californian lobbying
will pay off.
Adidas and Nike did not respond to requests for comment.
($1 = 1.4245 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Robert Birsel)