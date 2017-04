Officer Darren Wilson is pictured in this undated handout evidence photo from the August 9 Ferguson Police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, released by the St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office on November 24, 2014. REUTERS/St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office/Handout via Reuters

Officer Darren Wilson resigned on Saturday from the Ferguson, Missouri, police force, nearly four months after he fatally shot an unarmed black teenager and less than a week after a grand jury decided not to indict him, his attorney said.

The Aug. 9 shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown triggered often-violent protests in the St. Louis suburb and ignited a national debate over race relations and the use of police force in the United States.

Attorney Neil Bruntrager said Wilson's resignation is effective immediately.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Dan Grebler; CATEGORY-WORLD)