SYDNEY Aug 4 Australia is seeking a guaranteed
slice of any growth in demand in the U.S. sugar market in talks
with Washington on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade
pact, a source with knowledge of the Australian position said.
Australia, the world's third-largest exporter of raw sugar,
has rejected a U.S. offer to permit 152,000 tonnes of imports
per year, or 62,000 tonnes more than typical annual sales,
according to data from Australia's commodity forecaster.
The U.S. offer was well below Australia's sugar industry
demands for 500,000 tonnes a year.
Australian trade representatives were not pressing for a
base figure as high as 500,000 tonnes, the source said, but were
seeking a mechanism to ensure the country's producers could tap
future growth in U.S. sugar demand.
"Australia has been pushing for a guaranteed slice of future
increased growth, which would deliver some significant gains
over the years ahead based on U.S. growth projections," said the
source, who declined to be identified due to policies on
speaking to the media.
A spokesman for Australian Trade Minister Andrew Robb
declined to comment on the contents of the discussions. He said
the negotiations were ongoing and that Australia was "pushing
for commercially meaningful levels of new access."
Australian Agricultural Minister Barnaby Joyce on Monday
called on Washington to improve its offer.
"God bless you, you believe in free trade, surely that
also goes to us being able to export slightly more than 152,000
tonnes to you," Joyce said.
Negotiations on the 12-nation TPP could allow more sugar
imports into the United States and Japan. But that has brought
warnings from U.S. growers about economic devastation and some
in Japan go so far as to see a threat to national security.
U.S. confectioners and beverage companies support
Australia's proposal to increase sugar exports, while
canegrowers oppose it.
Mexico is also keen to safeguard its preferential access to
the U.S. sugar market.
Negotiations for a Pacific Rim trade agreement ended on
August 1 without hammering out a deal to create the most
ambitious free trade zone in a generation, with several issues,
including agricultural products key sticking points.
The negotiating countries are eyeing convening another
ministerial meeting in late August. No date has yet been set.
Japanese Economic and Fiscal Policy Minister Akira Amari
said he is confident a deal can be struck at the next meeting.
The TPP, which would cover around 40 percent of global
output, involves Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan,
Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the United
States and Vietnam.
