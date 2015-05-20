SYDNEY May 20 Australia will investigate claims
by an animal rights group that cattle in Vietnam are being
slaughtered with sledgehammers but it will not suspend live
cattle exports to that country, Prime Minister Tony Abbott said
on Wednesday.
Animals Australia said it had "shocking and distressing"
footage of animals being slaughtered by repeated blows from a
sledgehammer in an abattoir in the north of Vietnam, the
second-largest buyer of live cattle from Australia. It said the
film was too graphic to be released but it published one photo.
There was no evidence that the animals in the footage were
Australian, but animal rights groups demanded that exports of
live cattle to Vietnam be suspended, saying that the method of
slaughter seen was traditional there.
However, Abbott ruled out any suspension. "We will carefully
investigate any allegations. If there's anything in them, we
will take appropriate action but the last thing we'll do is
close down this trade," he told reporters in Brisbane.
Shipments to Indonesia were halted for a month in 2011 after
footage emerged of cruelty to animals there, at huge cost to the
industry. Australian Agricultural Company, the
country's biggest beef producer, said the suspension cost it
about A$50 million ($39.6 million).
Sales of Australian live cattle to Vietnam jumped more than
700 percent between 2008 and 2014, industry body Meat and
Livestock Australia said.
According to Australian government forecasts, live cattle
exports to Vietnam are expected to be worth A$117 million in the
coming season from July 31, second only to sales to Indonesia,
which will be worth a forecast A$549 million.
Australia's cattle industry condemned the actions seen in
the footage although it said abattoirs that used such methods of
slaughter were not approved as slaughterhouses for Australian
cattle.
"This latest report captures our worst fears for welfare -
that Australian cattle have been illegally removed from our
supply chains for quick-buck processing in non-approved
slaughterhouses in northern Vietnam," said Alison Penfold, chief
executive officer of the Australian Live Exporters Council.
($1 = 1.2620 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Alan Raybould)