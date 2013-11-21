(Refiles to correct dateline)
* Virgin Australia-Qantas rivalry escalates over share sale
* Local business travel market seen worth up to $3.8 bln
* Australia key to regional strategy for Etihad, Emirates
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Nov 22 The bad-tempered battle between
Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd and Qantas Airways Ltd
over Australia's skies is a proxy for increasingly
tough regional competition among carriers including ambitious
Gulf airlines Etihad and Emirates.
The Australian rivals are already losing money in a bitter
price war. Now they're trading barbs over Virgin Australia's
move to tap its major shareholders - Etihad, Singapore Airlines
, Air New Zealand - for A$350 million ($330
million) in new capital to bolster its balance sheet.
Analysts expect Virgin Australia to funnel some funds into
its business class offering, upgrading onboard and lounge
facilities as part of its drive to lure customers from
Emirates-backed Qantas.
The Australian business travel market, a high-yielding
sector, is estimated by analysts to be worth as much as $3.8
billion. That domestic prize, combined with the potential for
loyal customers flowing through to crowded regional routes in
the Gulf, Japan and China, makes the country very attractive to
the trio of Virgin Australia investors and Qantas's alliance
partner Emirates.
"Australia is an important travel market in its own right,"
said CIMB analyst Mark Williams. "It's the second- or
third-largest market for these carriers outside their home
market."
Although Australia has a small population by global
standards, its relative wealth, far-flung cities and lack of
high-speed rail give it an outsized domestic aviation market.
The Melbourne to Sydney route ranked fifth in the world by
passenger numbers in 2012, according to Amadeus, a specialist
provider of IT services to transport companies globally.
Etihad has labelled Australia a "key and long-term" market,
even in the face of the price war that helped push both Qantas
and Virgin Australia into a net loss in the latest financial
year.
The Abu Dhabi-based carrier plans to build premium lounges
at Sydney and Melbourne airports next year. Early this year
Dubai-based Emirates began daily flights to and from Adelaide,
making it the only international airline operating through the
southern Australian city with first-class suites.
AUSTRALIAN STATUS
Qantas earlier this week called on the Australian government
to stop its rival's capital raising and reconsider its status as
an Australian carrier. Qantas argued Virgin Australia is largely
funded by money from predatory airlines backed by foreign
governments.
The Australian designation gives Virgin Australia government
backing in negotiations for bilateral access rights and traffic
slots around the world, while Qantas's status as the national
flag carrier restricts its access to foreign capital.
Under plans for Virgin Australia's capital increase, the
combined Etihad, Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand stake
will rise to more than 70 percent. Analysts expect each to creep
higher still, potentially leading Virgin Australia to de-list
from the Australian stock exchange and freeing it from financial
reporting regulations that would still bind its rival.
Virgin Australia responded to Qantas with the threat of
legal action after its rival's management sent out an email
urging employees to sign an online petition against an "unfair
playing field".
"When you bring competition to a monopoly, prices do go
down," Virgin Australia Chief Executive John Borghetti told
shareholders at the company's annual general meeting on
Wednesday.
"If this is affecting our competitor's bottom line, I am not
going to apologise," said Borghetti. A 40-year veteran of
Qantas, Borghetti left the national flag carrier six months
after current CEO Alan Joyce took the top job.
PRICE WAR
Launched in 2000 under the Virgin Blue brand by entrepreneur
Richard Branson, Virgin Australia started a price war 18 months
ago as it set out to break the Qantas stranglehold on the
business market.
That lowered prices for passengers but raised costs for both
itself and its rival against the backdrop of a sluggish domestic
economy.
Qantas has maintained a stake of over 80 percent of the
business market over the past year as Virgin Australia added
capacity. But analysts expect that share to be under pressure as
capacity plateaus and the pair fight over existing routes.
Qantas domestic passenger numbers fell 3.5 percent in
August, the latest month for which figures are available,
compared with a 6.5 percent rise for Virgin Australia. The
latter still lags in the total number of passengers carried,
though - 1.53 million passengers to 1.86 million for Qantas.
Borghetti has promised Singapore Airlines, Etihad and Air
New Zealand a board seat each in return for supporting the
capital raising. He has been credited with success so far in
keeping three potentially competing interests happy within a
structure unreplicated anywhere else in aviation world.
Still, Etihad and Singapore Airlines' participation in the
capital raising is dependent on approval from the Foreign
Investment Review Board. A desire by any of the three to build
up a dominating stake - they are currently at broadly even
levels - would also tip the fine balance.
Etihad and Singapore Airlines declined to comment. Air New
Zealand did not reply to requests for comment.
($1 = 1.0617 Australian dollars)
