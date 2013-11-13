SYDNEY Nov 14 Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd
said on Thursday it plans to raise A$350 million ($325
million) through a rights offer supported by its major
shareholders Singapore Airlines Ltd, Air New Zealand
and Etihad Airways.
Virgin has been struggling with difficult domestic economic
conditions and strong competition, having just posted a
full-year loss in August.
The offer allows eligible shareholders to buy five new
shares for every existing 14 shares held on Nov. 19, 2013 and is
priced at A$0.38 per new share, a 5 percent discount to its
Wednesday close of A$0.41.
"This capital raising is designed to enhance liquidity and
the gearing position of Virgin Australia to ensure we are in a
stronger position moving forward," said CEO John Borghetti in a
statement.
"Given the ongoing uncertain economic environment,
competitive challenges and market volatility, we are unable to
provide profit guidance for the 2014 financial year at this
time," Borghetti added.
Its major shareholders - Air New Zealand, Etihad Airways and
Singapore Airlines - are all committed to the offer and will
raise their exposure via the capital raising.
($1 = 1.0755 Australian dollars)
