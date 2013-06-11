SYDNEY, June 11 Virtus Health Ltd shares began trading at A$6.07 on Tuesday, a 6.9 percent premium to the A$5.68 offer price set for the float of the world's first listed in-vitro fertilisation company.

The shares were at A$6.10 by 0221 GMT.

The stock had been priced at the top end of an indicative range in the A$338.7 million float amid a market hungry for quality investments after a moribund period for initial public offerings (IPOs) in Australia.

The float is also being closely watched as the largest private equity exit via an IPO since the disastrous $2 billion listing of department store company Myer Holdings Limited in 2009. (Reporting by Jackie Range and Jane Wardell; Editing by Stephen Coates)